Narendra Modi’s Independence Day gift for Aam Aadmi: Jan Arogya Abhiyaan to Permanent Women Commission, what PM said

Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the government’s ambitious healthcare scheme, Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, will be launched on September 25 on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. He said that the healthcare scheme will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians and will be a key step in eradicating poverty from the country. He also announced the much demanded Permanent Commission for women in armed forces.

“Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that his government is committed to eradicating poverty from the country and several schemes have already been launched by the government that are helping people to live with dignity.

Modi said that schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the lives of the people. “As significant as economic growth, is dignity of the individual. Our schemes such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indians,” he said.

The PM opined that the healthcare scheme will ensure not a single poor is denied affordable healthcare. “It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare,” he said.

He said that the clean India mission launched his government four years ago is yielding results. He said that today lakhs children are leading healthier lives.

“Even the WHO has praised it (Swachh Bharat mission). Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat,” he said.

The healthcare scheme was announced by the government in the Budget 2018-19. The scheme promises healthcare insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to 8 crore families.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the opportunities that the government is creating for women in the country. On Permanent Women commission in Armed forces, he said, “This is the first cabinet where a large number of women are present. Till now women only had short commission for women. But now, we have brought in Permanent Commission for Women. Women will now be able to strengthen India along with their male counterparts.”

The Prime Minister also assured Muslim women in the country that the government will eradicate the scourge of Triple Talaq despite the obstacles posed by “some people”, a reference the PM made to the Congress’ obstruction to the passage of legislation in Rajya Sabha.