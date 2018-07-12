Narendra Modi’s big effort to woo Kisan ahead of 2019; read details about PM’s mega plan

In these rallies PM Modi will highlight initiaves taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government in the Centre in favour of agrarian community ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

Days after his government’s decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address farmers at several rallies which will be held across the country. PM Modi yesterday had addressed a ‘Kisan Kalyan Rally’ in Punjab’s Malwa. As per schedule the Prime Minister will address one such rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore on July 16. On July 21, he will also address a koisan rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. PM Modi will also address a rally in Karnataka. In these rallies PM Modi will highlight initiaves taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government in the Centre in favour of agrarian community ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

While, BJP leaders cheered the PM Modi’s rally in Punjab, the Congress has lashed out at the Prime Minister terming his claims made at the gathering in Punjab as mere ‘jumlas’ (rhetoric) and accused him of making “false promises” to the peasantry. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said what Modi claimed at the rally today were far from reality and alleged that his government had not kept its promises towards farmers as she dubbed the prime minister as “jumlon ka sartaj” and “jumlon ka badshah”. She also dubbed as an “epic flop” the farmers rally that was addressed by the prime minister in Punjab, alleging that no farmers attended the programme and those “hired” by the BJP were not impressed by Modi’s rhetoric.

Union cabinet had given its nod to revise rates of MSP for 14 items. As per reports, the production cost of paddy has been at Rs 1,166 per quintal while its MSP (common grade) has been fixed at Rs 1,750 which is 50.09 per cent increase over its cost. In reply to a query that pulses and oilseeds are being not procured, Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh said that its true that MSP have been fixed for pulses and oilseeds but they were not procured by the governments.