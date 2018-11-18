Narendra Modi’s attack on Congress: Sitaram Kesri was locked in a bathroom to make way for Sonia Gandhi

The prime minister further claimed that Kesri was ousted unceremoniously, “locked in a bathroom” and “thrown out on the footpath”, news agency PTI reported.

PM Narendra Modi Sunday said that Congress threw former party president Sitaram Kesri on road to make way for Sonia Gandhi. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund, Modi said that Kesri was not allowed to complete his term as the Congress president so that Sonia Gandhi could take over the reins of the party.

The prime minister further claimed that Kesri was ousted unceremoniously, “locked in a bathroom” and “thrown out on the footpath”, news agency PTI reported. “The Congress had said a chaiwala became the prime minister by the grace of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. I challenged them (to show that) when he (Nehru) had established such a democratic and liberal system, then make someone from outside the Gandhi family the Congress president for at least five years,” he said.

“The country knows that Sitaram Kesri, who was from a Dalit and exploited community, was not allowed to complete his five-year term as the Congress president and was removed from the post,” the prime minister said further.

The Congress soon hit back at Modi saying Kesri was given “due respect” and that he belonged to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and was not a Dalit. “Kesri was a Bania OBC from Bihar and not a Dalit. However, when has the PM allowed facts or truth to stand in the way?,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted.

Modi said that Kesri was locked in a bathroom and then, thrown out of office and on the footpath to facilitate the entry of Sonia Gandhi as the new party chief. “They cannot even tolerate a Dalit, exploited and backward leader as its president, who was appointed under their compulsion, for two years. Then, how can they appoint someone, who is not from the Gandhi family, for five years,” he added.