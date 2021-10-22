Narendra Modi’s Speech: From vaccination landmark to vocal for local, five key highlights from PM’s speech

Experts and many agencies from home and abroad are very positive about India's economy, said PM Modi.

In the backdrop of India crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nations virtually. During his address, PM Modi said that India’s vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. PM Modi said that the 100 crore Covid vaccine dose landmark is not merely statistics but a new chapter in the history of the country. He also said that the CoWin platform has made life easier for health workers. The Prime Minister also reiterated his vocal for local vision. Key highlights:

1. When the biggest pandemic of 100 years came, questions were raised on India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? From where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India get the vaccine? Will the people of India get the vaccine or not? Will India be able to vaccinate enough people to stop the pandemic from spreading? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore vaccine dose is answering every question: PM Modi.

2. For us, democracy means ‘Sabka Saath’. Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of ‘Vaccine for all-Free Vaccine’. Poor-rich, village-city, far-near, the country has only one mantra that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccine. So it was ensured that the VIP culture does not dominate the vaccination campaign: PM Modi.

3. Experts and many agencies from home and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Today, not only record investment is coming in Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth. With record investment in start-ups, record start-ups, unicorns are being made: PM Modi.

4. I will tell you again that we should insist on buying every little thing, which is Made in India, which is made from the hard work of an Indian. And this will be possible only with the efforts of everyone. Just like Clean India is a public movement, in the same way, buying things made in India, buying things made by Indians, being Vocal for Local, we have to put this into practice: PM Modi.

5. The country knows how to set big goals and achieve them. But, for this, we need to be constantly careful. We don’t have to be careless. No matter how good the armour is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour is a complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not thrown while the battle is on. I request that we have to celebrate our festivals with utmost care: PM Modi.