Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet in China: In Wuhan, PM seeks to mend ties with Beijing; top highlights

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet in China: What will be Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping’s message after the meeting in Wuhan city. (File photo)

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet in China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Wuhan city in China late last night. PM Modi will hold “informal meeting” and one-to-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This meeting comes months ahead of SCO Summit 2018 in Qingdao city in June. The informal discussion will be held for the first time after 1954. It has learnt that the two-day informal summit, beginning on Friday, is considered as way to strengthen diplomatic relationships between New Delhi and Beijing. The summit is being histed by President Jinping.

Here are key highlights

1. Prime Modi has arrived at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan city, at 12:30 a.m. (local time) on Friday. He was received at the airport by Vice minister Kong Xuanyou, Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, Vice Governor of Hubei Mr Tong Daochi, Deputy Secretary General of Hubei Provincial Government Chen Huixia, Director General of Hubei FAO Qin Yu, Deputy Director General of Asia Department, MFA Hou Yanqi, and Deputy Director General of Hubei FAO Feng Xiguo.

2. “A special moment past midnight as PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed in Wuhan for the 1st Informal Summit with Chinese President Xi. The two leaders will review the developments in our bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

3. According to reports, China has now emerged as a “hegemonic power” and has been stepping on our toes repeatedly. “We are competing with each other everywhere, from South Asia to Africa, from Southeast Asia to Indo-Pacific. There is a realisation that both sides have reached a tipping point,” IE report said.

4. PM Modi will meet President Jinping at the Hubei provincial museum. Later, a structured meeting between Modi and Xi, with six officials on each side, will be held at the museum premises. The two sides will then move to the State Guest House, a palatial complex in the heart of the city along the East lake, where the leaders will meet once again accompanied by the officials. PM Modi and President Jinping will again meet for dinner at the guest house Friday evening. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be attending these meetings.

5. PM Modi said, “President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of the current and future international situation. We will also review developments in India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.”