Modi vs Rahul Gandhi Day 2: PM takes to people, Congress president sums up debate

A day after winning the trust vote in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra today addressed a ‘Kisan Kalyan Rally’ in Roza area of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. This was Modi’s fifth public address in Uttar Pradesh in three weeks, indicating the importance of the state – which has 80 Lok Sabha seats – in BJP’s calculations ahead of the 2019 general elections. Earlier, the PM had held rallies in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi. The PM arrived at the rally venue via Bareilly and he was expected to make announcements for the welfare of farmers.

The prime minister told people that the no confidence motion in Parliament was moved because the opposition can’t trust the government which is taking action against the corrupt and black money.

“The priority of central govt and UP government is to ensure that the hard work of the farmers of this nation is respected. This is the reason several decisions have been taken to benefit sugarcane farmers,” PM Modi further said.

The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament.. PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2018

Earlier UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “We saw how PM answered their every question and dismissed their allegations. No Confidence Motion was defeated with absolute majority, this was an indication of 2019. BJP, led by PM Modi, will form govt with absolute majority and establish India as a superpower before the world.”

Summing up the marathon debate in Parliament on the no trust motion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today tweeted, “The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament.. PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation.”