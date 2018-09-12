Narendra Modi versus who? Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi predicts ‘1971 will be repeated in 2019’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also mocked the opposition, which has been trying to stitch an electoral understanding, by raising questions like ‘Modi versus who?’ in 2019.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has asserted that any sort of “grand-alliance” of opposition would not be able to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Amit Shah led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Exuding confidence over securing favourable mandate like that of 2014 general elections in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, Modi has claimed that the “grand-alliance” will fail against BJP as it did “against Indira Gandhi in 1971”, according to a Hindustan Times report.

He also mocked the opposition, which has been trying to stitch an electoral understanding, by raising questions like ‘Modi versus who?’ in 2019.

Talking about the numbers, Modi stated that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 65% vote shares in Bihar whereas Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance has a mere 35%. Modi also opined that the Modi-Shah duo has managed to come up with a perfect blend of the social equation. Modi underscored that support of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will prove to be pivotal and emphasized that people belonging to this section have benefitted by measures taken by ruling dispensation at the Centre, the HT report says.

Talking about the challenges like job creation and SC/ST act, Modi said that it was impossible for any dispensation to provide 100 per cent government jobs. He said that the Centre has introduced a raft of never-seen-before “skill development” and “self-employment” programmes which have raised job opportunities in the country. On the issue of SC/ST act, Modi said that upper castes have a few concerns and confusions which should be addressed and put the ball in the Congress’ court by asking it come clear on its stance, the HT report says.

Modi also expressed confidence that there would be no problem pertaining to the seat-sharing in Bihar in 2019 as the issues will be addressed sooner rather than later.