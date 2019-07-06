Modi in Varanasi today LIVE: PM to unveil statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to launch BJP’s membership drive

PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, second visit after the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will arrive at the Babatpur airport at 10 am where he will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Prime Minister will then launch a tree plantation campaign ‘Anand Kanan’. He will also launch the BJP’s countrywide membership drive from Varanasi. Later, the Prime Minister will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur and facilitate some of the party workers.

“The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party. On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP’s membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same,” he tweeted.

This will be PM Narendra Modi’s second visit to the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for keeping faith in his government.