  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi in Varanasi today LIVE: PM to unveil statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to launch BJP’s membership drive

Modi in Varanasi today LIVE: PM to unveil statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to launch BJP’s membership drive

By: |
Updated:Jul 06, 2019 8:19:46 am

This is PM Narendra Modi's second visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had visited Varanasi on May 27 to thank people for voting in the BJP's favour.

Modi in Varanasi Live PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, second visit after the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will arrive at the Babatpur airport at 10 am where he will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Prime Minister will then launch a tree plantation campaign ‘Anand Kanan’. He will also launch the BJP’s countrywide membership drive from Varanasi. Later, the Prime Minister will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur and facilitate some of the party workers.

“The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party. On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP’s membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same,” he tweeted.

This will be PM Narendra Modi’s second visit to the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for keeping faith in his government.

Live Blog

08:19 (IST)06 Jul 2019
BJP membership drive from July 6 to August 10

The BJP will hold its membership drive from July 6 to August 10 and target to recruit at least 2.20 crore new workers, with special focus on West Bengal, Kashmir and Kerala. 

08:03 (IST)06 Jul 2019
UP: JP Nadda thanks BJP workers for LS polls win

BJP working president JP Nadda has thanked party workers for their hard work, saying it had created an atmosphere in its favour in the recent Lok Sabha elections which was converted into votes. He was addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters after arriving in Lucknow on Friday evening. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh during which a cabinet rejig and assembly bypolls are apparently high on his agenda. Nadda played a pivotal role in the polls as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge.

07:52 (IST)06 Jul 2019
PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive today

PM Narendra Modi will launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on Saturday. The BJP aims to add 20% more workers. At present, the BJP is the largest political party of the world with 11 crore workers.

07:47 (IST)06 Jul 2019
PM Modi to visit Virtual Museum at Man Mahal in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi tweetedthat he will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. "Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage," he said.

07:45 (IST)06 Jul 2019
BJP membership drive: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari to participate

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

07:44 (IST)06 Jul 2019
BJP membership drive: Party aims to add minimum 20% more workers

Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, party's vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 per cent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on August 11. Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form, Chouhan said.

07:43 (IST)06 Jul 2019
Governor Naik, CM Yogi to receive PM Modi at Varanasi airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president J P Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

PM Narendra Modi defeated Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai in the General Elections from Varanasi constituency. While PM Modi secured 6,74,664 votes, Yadav and Rai pocketed 1,95,159 and 1,52,548 votes, respectively. In 2014, PM Modi had defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, now Chief Minister of Delhi, by a handsome margin of 3.71 lakh votes. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second term on May 30. This is PM Modi's second visit to Varanasi after May 23 general elections results.
Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop