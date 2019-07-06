Modi in Varanasi today LIVE: PM to unveil statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to launch BJP’s membership drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, second visit after the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will arrive at the Babatpur airport at 10 am where he will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Prime Minister will then launch a tree plantation campaign ‘Anand Kanan’. He will also launch the BJP’s countrywide membership drive from Varanasi. Later, the Prime Minister will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur and facilitate some of the party workers.
“The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party. On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP’s membership drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same,” he tweeted.
This will be PM Narendra Modi’s second visit to the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for keeping faith in his government.
The BJP will hold its membership drive from July 6 to August 10 and target to recruit at least 2.20 crore new workers, with special focus on West Bengal, Kashmir and Kerala.
BJP working president JP Nadda has thanked party workers for their hard work, saying it had created an atmosphere in its favour in the recent Lok Sabha elections which was converted into votes. He was addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters after arriving in Lucknow on Friday evening. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh during which a cabinet rejig and assembly bypolls are apparently high on his agenda. Nadda played a pivotal role in the polls as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge.
PM Narendra Modi will launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on Saturday. The BJP aims to add 20% more workers. At present, the BJP is the largest political party of the world with 11 crore workers.
PM Narendra Modi tweetedthat he will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. "Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage," he said.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.
Sharing the details of the BJP's membership drive, party's vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding minimum 20 per cent more workers in its current strength through this drive, which will conclude on August 11. Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form, Chouhan said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president J P Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.