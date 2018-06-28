Narendra Modi in Maghar LIVE: At ‘Gateway to Hell’, PM to launch BJP’s 2019 campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Modi Maghar rally LIVE: PM Narendra arrives in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here (Lucknow) in the Uttar Pradesh capital in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Thursday to pay his respects to 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint Kabir Das. Modi was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, city mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and other state cabinet ministers and bureaucrats, an official said.

After a brief stop-over the Prime Minister, along with Adityanath and state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi left for Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar, the birthplace of the saint. Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 25 crore proposed Sant Kabir Research Academy. He will also offer a 'chadar' at his tomb and later address a public rally.

This is the 500th year of the saint's passing away. (IANS)