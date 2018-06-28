Narendra Modi in Maghar LIVE: At ‘Gateway to Hell’, PM to launch BJP’s 2019 campaign in Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi in Maghar LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally today in Maghar town of Uttar Pradesh, unofficially sounding the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign bugle for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for an institute named after Saint Kabir Das to mark the 500th death anniversary of the mystic poet. A day earlier, PM’s visit plan appeared to be changed because of heavy rains. Maghar was once superstitiously believed to be a “Gateway to Hell’ until Saint Kabir broke this. According to the prime minister, around two lakh people are expected to attend the rally in Maghar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here (Lucknow) in the Uttar Pradesh capital in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Thursday to pay his respects to 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint Kabir Das. Modi was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, city mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and other state cabinet ministers and bureaucrats, an official said.
After a brief stop-over the Prime Minister, along with Adityanath and state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi left for Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar, the birthplace of the saint. Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 25 crore proposed Sant Kabir Research Academy. He will also offer a 'chadar' at his tomb and later address a public rally.
This is the 500th year of the saint's passing away. (IANS)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday landed in the midst of a controversy upon his refusal to wear a skull-cap offered to him at the mausoleum of poet-saint Kabir in Sant Kabir Nagar. The Chief Minister visited the mausoleum located in Maghar to take stock of preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Thursday visit where he will offer floral tributes on the occasion of the 500th death anniversary of the saint.
In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio adress to the nation on Sunday, PM Modi explained the story of Maghar and why Kabir visited there before death.
“It is here that Sant Kabir Das ji attained Samadhi. Do you know why Kabir Das ji chose to go to Maghar? In those days it was believed that death in Maghar was a roadblock in one’s pathway to heaven. On the contrary, breathing one’s last in Kaashi was a guarantee for entry into heaven. Maghar was considered unholy but Sant Kabirdas never subscribed to that view. He toiled relentlessly to quell many such superstitions and evil social customs of his times. That is why he went to Maghar and chose to attain Samadhi there. Sant Kabir Das ji, through his verses ‘Saakhis’ and ‘Dohas’ stressed upon the virtues of social equality, peace and brotherhood. These were his ideals.”