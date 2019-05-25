NDA Parliamentary meet | I’m one of you, equal to you, Narendra Modi tells newly-elected MPs

May 25, 2019

The BJP on its own got the majority in the election by winning 303 out 542 seats in the Parliament. The NDA parties together got 353 seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday elected Narendra Modi as the leader of the party in the Parliament. Among the many alliance partners in NDA are Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, JD(U), RLSP, Apna Dal and AIADMK, among others. The BJP on its own got the majority in the election by winning 303 out 542 seats in the Parliament. The NDA parties together got 353 seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of NDA. JDU Chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorsed the proposal. Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

BJP President Amit Shah thanked all the allies and the newly-elected MPs for unanimously electing Narendra Modi as the new Prime Minister of the country. Speaking on the accassion, Modi said that this election worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. “In a way they had become a way to unite the society…This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it,” he said.

Narendra Modi bowed before the Constitution of India before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting. “You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I’m one of you, equal to you,” he said.

