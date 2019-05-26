BREAKING: Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister on May 30

New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2019 5:46:40 PM

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm.

pm modi, pm narendra modiPresident Kovind appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister on Saturday.

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30 (Thursday) at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The members of the Union Council of Ministers will also take oath on the same day. “The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President of India said in a tweet.

The announcement comes a day after Narendra Modi was unanimously elected the leader of the NDA. He later met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening. A letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President. Letters of support from other NDA partners were also handed over to the President

An NDA delegation comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitish Kumar, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio called on the President on Saturday.

President Kovind later exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India. 

The BJP-led NDA bagged 353 out of 542 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

 

