Narendra Modi to observe fast in Delhi to ‘save democracy’ on April 12; Amit Shah in Karnataka

Motihari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during ‘Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah’ programme on the concluding ceremony of Centenary of Champaran Satyagraha celebration, at Motihari, in Bihar on Tuesday. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are also seen. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit on a day-long fast on April 12 over disruptions during the budget session of the Parliament. PM Modi will be joined by all BJP MPs, say reports. BJP chief Amit Shah will hold ‘dharna’ on the same day in Hubli, Karnataka.

On Monday, Congress party observed fast over a number of issues. However, it was hit by a controversy after a picture of Congress leaders eating at a restaurant before joining the fast went viral on social media. Congress also invited criticism when 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar reached the fast venue.

While observing the fast, PTI reports sources as saying that PM Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials and clearing files.

On Friday last, PM had accused the opposition parties, particularly the Congress of practicing divisive politics and announced the BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest against the Parliament impasse.

The BJP MPs will observe fast in their constituencies while Shah will hold a sit-in in Karnataka.

Congress tried to preempt the BJP by observing ‘fast’ on Monday.

On Tuesday, the prime minister accused the Opposition of trying to break the society and put hurdles in the government’s efforts to uplift the condition poor “from the Parliament to the streets.

“From the streets to Parliament, roadblocks are being created in the government’s work. While the Centre is working towards uniting people, opponents are working towards breaking the society,” Modi said while addressing over 20,000 Swachhagrahis (cleanliness volunteers) at the concluding ceremony of ‘Champaran Satyagraha’ centenary celebrations in Motihari, Bihar.

“There are elements who are worried at the sight of improvement in the condition of the poor. They feel that if the poor are empowered, it would no longer be possible to mislead them with lies. Hence, attempts are being made to put hurdles in the way of the government, from the Parliament to the streets,” the Prime Minister added.