Narendra Modi Sweden visit: PM takes short walk with counterpart Stefan Lofven in Stockholm

Modi arrived here in the capital of Sweden yesterday, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Stefan Lofven today undertook an unusual short walk from the residence of the Swedish premier to his office for the delegation-level talks where they discussed on how the Nordic country can help India in its development journey. Modi and Lofven undertook the walk from Sogerska to Rosenbad and were seen actively engaging in talks. Modi arrived here in the capital of Sweden yesterday, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Lofven received Modi at the airport. Modi and Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

“Walking together! PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM walk down from the residence of Swedish PM to Office for the delegation-level talks. Sweden can be our important partner in seeking innovative solutions for developmental challenges facing India today,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“There are excellent opportunities for cooperation in the fields of smart cities, clean technology, universal housing, renewable energy, e-mobility, start-up, waste disposal, and many others with an objective of creating jobs and sustainable development for our people in India,” Kumar tweeted. Modi is here on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

From Sweden, Modi will tonight travel to the UK where he will attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May. He will also have a brief stopover in Berlin, Germany, on April 20 while on his way back home.