PM Narendra Modi supporters gather to see his glimpse as he travels across Varanasi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy travelled across his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi late Saturday night, his supporters gathered in number to see his glimpse. The public greeted the Prime Minister and also waved at him as his convoy passed by across the city. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh, visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and offered prayers at Vishwanath Temple in the University premises last night. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the evening, the Prime Minister had addressed a public rally here and launched development projects. He had also addressed another rally in Azamgarh and laid the foundation stone there for the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway. Wrapping up his two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister will visit Mirzapur today, where he will dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the nation. At the same event, he will also lay the foundation stone of the Mirzapur Medical College.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 108 Jan AushadhiKendras in the state. He will also dedicate a bridge over the River Ganga at Balughat,Chunar, which will facilitate connectivity between Mirzapur and Varanasi.