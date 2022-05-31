Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visting Shimla today where he will be holding a roadshow and addressing a rally to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. The visit, which comes after 4.5 years, will also sound the BJP’s poll bugle in the state where it tends to retain power for a second straight term.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that PM Modi will virtually interact with all the CMs of states from the historic Ridge. He will later address a public meeting, which is likely to see participation of over 5,000 party workers from there. State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the prime minister’s roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.