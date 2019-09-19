  1. Home
Narendra Modi rally in Nashik Live: Prime Minister to kickstart BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra

Updated:Sep 19, 2019 8:09:05 am

This would be PM Narendra Modi's first public rally in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha elections. The rally comes just ahead of the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly elections schedule.

Modi Nashik rally, Modi rally live, Modi rally in Nashik PM Modi will address an election rally in Nashik to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra.

Modi rally in Nashik Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP’s campaign for Maharashtra assembly elections from Nashik on Thursday. He will be on a day-long visit to Nashik where he will address a mega rally. The rally will also mark the conclusion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’. During the yatra, Fadnavis covered all 288 assembly seats in the state to highlight his government’s performance in the last five years. It is likely that PM will make some announcement related to the Metro Neo project for Nashik. The BJP’s local unit said that all preparations are in place for today’s event, adding that the PM will set the party’s narrative for the upcoming assembly elections. On Wednesday, after Fadnavi’s campaign reached Nashik, he said that Thursday’s rally will be the beginning of the BJP’s ‘Maha Vijay Yatra’ (grand victory tour). Meanwhile, the opposition NCP and MNS activists showed black flags to Fadnavis as his convoy entered the city last evening.

The state will go to polls next month. The Election Commission has said that officials have entered the final leg of preparations for the forthcoming elections and schedule for the same would be announced soon. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 chairs. At present, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance enjoy the majority in the House. The current tenure of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

    08:09 (IST)19 Sep 2019
    Tight security in Nashik in view of PM Modi's rally

    Tight security is in place in Nashik where PM Narendra Modi will address a mega rally to kickstart that BJP's poll campaign in Maharashtra.

    08:07 (IST)19 Sep 2019
    CM Devendra Fadnavis' Mahajanadesh Yatra concludes today

    Nashik is a city in north Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Mahajanadesh Yatra arrived here last evening. The rally is being held to mark the conclusion of the yatra. During the yatra, Fadnavis toured the state and covered all 288 seats to highlight his government's performance in the last five years.

    07:58 (IST)19 Sep 2019
    Maharashtra Assembly elections: EC deletes 2.16 lakh bogus voters

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deleted 2.16 lakh bogus voters in Maharashtra and the process is on to strike off more such fake names. This comes just ahead of the assembly polls in the state,

    07:44 (IST)19 Sep 2019
    PM Modi to address rally in Nashik

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Nashik on Thursday. The rally comes just ahead of the announcement of Assembly elections schedule.

    In 2014, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule of Maharashtra Assembly elections on September 20. Polling took place in a single phase on October 15 and results were announced on October 19. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested elections separately but the two parties signed a post-election pact to form the government under Devendra Fadnavis' leadership. The BJP and Shiv Sena have declared that they will contest elections in an alliance this time. However, they are yet to clinch a seat-sharing deal. The ruling alliance is facing a direct contest from Congress and NCP combine.
