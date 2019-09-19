Narendra Modi rally in Nashik Live: Prime Minister to kickstart BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra

PM Modi will address an election rally in Nashik to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra.

Modi rally in Nashik Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP’s campaign for Maharashtra assembly elections from Nashik on Thursday. He will be on a day-long visit to Nashik where he will address a mega rally. The rally will also mark the conclusion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’. During the yatra, Fadnavis covered all 288 assembly seats in the state to highlight his government’s performance in the last five years. It is likely that PM will make some announcement related to the Metro Neo project for Nashik. The BJP’s local unit said that all preparations are in place for today’s event, adding that the PM will set the party’s narrative for the upcoming assembly elections. On Wednesday, after Fadnavi’s campaign reached Nashik, he said that Thursday’s rally will be the beginning of the BJP’s ‘Maha Vijay Yatra’ (grand victory tour). Meanwhile, the opposition NCP and MNS activists showed black flags to Fadnavis as his convoy entered the city last evening.

The state will go to polls next month. The Election Commission has said that officials have entered the final leg of preparations for the forthcoming elections and schedule for the same would be announced soon. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 chairs. At present, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance enjoy the majority in the House. The current tenure of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

