Modi in West Bengal today LIVE Updates: PM to address mega BJP rally in Jalpaiguri

Modi rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Friday where he will address a mega rally of the BJP and lay the foundation stone of development projects. The rally will be held in Churabhandar of Jalpaiguri district’s Maynaguri block. The rally comes just a few days after the BJP-led Centre and Trinamool Congress government were locked into a fierce battle over CBI’s attempt to grill Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scam.
PM Modi is expected to fire salvo at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who has been making desperate attempts to give a final shape to the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties to upset the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Jalpaiguri rally comes amid BJP’s accusations of harassment and intimidation by Mamata Banerjee government. The rally is aimed at giving a further fillip to the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in northern West Bengal.
Highlights
Modi rally LIVE: PM's rally to boost morale of BJP cadres
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally is aimed at energising BJP workers in the state ahead of the general elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 10 out of 11 seats in the state. However, in the assembly polls held in November last year, the party had suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Congress and bagged just 15 out of the 90 seats. Lok Sabha elections. Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam are among those who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
Modi rally today LIVE: PM's first rally in Chhattisgarh after BJP's loss in assembly polls
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year. The rally is aimed at energising party workers and supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi rally in Chhattisgarh: PM to address rally in Raigarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday. According to a BJP functionary, all preparations have been completed for the PM's rally in Kodatarai village in Raigarh. The rally will be held around 10 am.
The Jalpaiguri rally will be the third by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within six days in West Bengal. On February 2, PM Modi had addressed two rallies in Thakurnagar (of North 24 Parganas district) and Durgapur (West Burdwan district).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally is aimed at energising BJP workers in the state ahead of the general elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 10 out of 11 seats in the state. However, in the assembly polls held in November last year, the party had suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Congress and bagged just 15 out of the 90 seats. Lok Sabha elections. Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam are among those who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year. The rally is aimed at energising party workers and supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday. According to a BJP functionary, all preparations have been completed for the PM's rally in Kodatarai village in Raigarh. The rally will be held around 10 am.