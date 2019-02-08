Modi in West Bengal today LIVE Updates: PM to address mega BJP rally in Jalpaiguri

Modi rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Friday where he will address a mega rally of the BJP and lay the foundation stone of development projects. The rally will be held in Churabhandar of Jalpaiguri district’s Maynaguri block. The rally comes just a few days after the BJP-led Centre and Trinamool Congress government were locked into a fierce battle over CBI’s attempt to grill Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scam.

PM Modi is expected to fire salvo at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who has been making desperate attempts to give a final shape to the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties to upset the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Jalpaiguri rally comes amid BJP’s accusations of harassment and intimidation by Mamata Banerjee government. The rally is aimed at giving a further fillip to the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in northern West Bengal.