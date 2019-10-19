Haryana Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Sirsa, Rewari

PM Modi rally in Sirsa, Rewari Live: With campaigning for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra concluding today, all the political parties will make last efforts to woo voters. Polling in both the states will take place simultaneously in a single phase on October 21. On the last day of campaigning, PM Narendra Modi will address rallies in Sirsa and Rewari of Haryana while BJP national president will campaign in Navapur, Akola, Karjat-Jamkhed of Maharashtra. The Congress party and its allies have also planned several programmes on Saturday in both the states to woo the voters. Besides Maharashtra and Haryana, bypolls to 51 Assembly seats in 17 states will also take place on October 21. The counting will take place on October 24 for both Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies and all 51 Assembly seats in different states.
The ruling BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. During the past few days, several of the party’s star campaigners and top leaders have addressed rallies in the state.
Highlights
The Congress moved the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, alleging criminal intimidation of voters in some Assembly constituencies of poll-bound Haryana. Congress delegation, led by senior party leader Kapil Sibal, submitted a memorandum to the EC as a follow-up to its earlier plea alleging criminal intimidation of voters in Kaithal. The party has fielded its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly. In the previous elections held in 2014, the BJP had won 47 seats.
BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday campaigned in Haryana for her party candidates and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country is in "safe hands". The actor-turned-politician also praised the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state for providing a clean and transparent administration and giving jobs on merit. The Mathura MP addressed poll rallies in Palwal and Mahendergarh, and in the evening, held a road show in Punhana in Mewat region.
PM Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Haryana where polling will take place on October 21. The rallies will be held in Sirsa and Rewari.