Haryana Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Sirsa, Rewari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally last week. (File Photo. AP)

PM Modi rally in Sirsa, Rewari Live: With campaigning for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra concluding today, all the political parties will make last efforts to woo voters. Polling in both the states will take place simultaneously in a single phase on October 21. On the last day of campaigning, PM Narendra Modi will address rallies in Sirsa and Rewari of Haryana while BJP national president will campaign in Navapur, Akola, Karjat-Jamkhed of Maharashtra. The Congress party and its allies have also planned several programmes on Saturday in both the states to woo the voters. Besides Maharashtra and Haryana, bypolls to 51 Assembly seats in 17 states will also take place on October 21. The counting will take place on October 24 for both Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies and all 51 Assembly seats in different states.

The ruling BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. During the past few days, several of the party’s star campaigners and top leaders have addressed rallies in the state.

