Modi rally LIVE Updates: PM raises Citizenship Bill issue in Bengal, seeks opposition support to pass legislation

Modi rally today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a mega BJP rally in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. This is Modi’s first rally after the Budget. From here, Modi will go to Durgapur where he will address another rally.

Both the places have have political significance in the state. In North 24 Parganas, the rally will be held at Thakurnagar. The town is hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal in the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. According to a PTI report, the sate unit BJP leaders are hopeful that PM Modi will speak on the controversial Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill when he addressed a rally in Thakurnagar, a town close to the border with Bangladesh.

The venue of rally in Thakurnagar is close to the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi. Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

In Durgapur, Modi will address a rally as a part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ (save democracry) programme. Durgapur is a industrial hub and close to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is currently held by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.