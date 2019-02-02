Modi rally LIVE Updates: PM raises Citizenship Bill issue in Bengal, seeks opposition support to pass legislation

Modi rally today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a mega BJP rally in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. This is Modi’s first rally after the Budget. From here, Modi will go to Durgapur where he will address another rally.
Both the places have have political significance in the state. In North 24 Parganas, the rally will be held at Thakurnagar. The town is hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal in the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. According to a PTI report, the sate unit BJP leaders are hopeful that PM Modi will speak on the controversial Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill when he addressed a rally in Thakurnagar, a town close to the border with Bangladesh.
The venue of rally in Thakurnagar is close to the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi. Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.
In Durgapur, Modi will address a rally as a part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ (save democracry) programme. Durgapur is a industrial hub and close to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is currently held by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
Highlights
Modi rally in Durgapur LIVE: BJP, TMC activists clash ahead of PM's visit
Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC activists in Durgapur town in West Burdwan district over the alleged removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters near the venue of his proposed rally on Saturday. Activists of the BJP were injured in the incident that took place on Friday night.
Modi rally LIVE: Farmers to directly receive Rs 6,000, says PM
Speaking about Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Modi said that there will be no syndicate tax, no obstacles. "The people will directly receive the Rs 6,000 meant for them under the new budget. The farmers can use this money to meet the expenditures needed for agriculture," he said.
Modi rally today: PM attacks Mamata over political violence
Mosi said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is resorting to violence to silence his opponents. "Looking at the currents scenario, I've now understood why Didi resorts to violence. Those who advertise to be democratic, kill innocent people," he said.
Modi rally LIVE: It is just the beginning, says PM on income support for farmers, pension scheme for labourers
Speaking about the income support for farmers and pension scheme for labourers, Modi said that this is just the beginning. "The main budget after Lok Sabha election will have much more for the youth, farmers, and other sections of the society," he said.
Modi rally LIVE Updates: PM raises Citizenship Bill issue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought opposition parties support to pass Citizenship Bill in Parliament. Addressing the crowd here, Modi said that opposition parties are politicising the matter.
Modi rally in Thakurnagar LIVE Updates: Budget to help farmers, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech as he mentioned about the government's new scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme where government will provide Rs 6,000 annual income support to farmers with holding of 5 acres of land. He said that this support will strengthen the farmers.
Modi rally today: PM's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper arrives in Thakurnagar. The rally comes a day after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal tabled interim budget of the government.
Modi said that pat leaders haven't focused on the development of rural areas. "New India cannot function in this way," he said, adding that the Central government is making every effort for the past 4.5 years for the development of farmers and agricultural laborers.
