Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Who is richer and by how much?

Stakes are high for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the nation preps for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. While Modi will seek a third straight term in office, Rahul’s grit and determination will be put to test as he embarks on a mission to displace the ruling government from power.

Past elections have seen allegations and counter-allegations fly thick and fast in the run-up to the polls. While the prelude to the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 saw the Bharatiya Janata Party lead the charge against the Congress over a host of alleged scams (25, coal, aviation, CWG, etc.), the build-up for the 2019 elections was dominated by chants of “Chowkidaar Chor Hai”, a reference to the Prime Minister over alleged irregularities in the Rafale jets deal with France.

As India gears up for the 2024 elections, the Congress is set to rake up the allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani and his alleged connection to PM Modi a major poll issue. While the campaign for both sides is yet to take final shape, it would be interesting to note where the two top leaders from the BJP and the Congress personally stand on the financial front.

Narendra Modi salary, net worth, assets

As per the details of income and assets as of March 2022 on the website of the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore, which mostly includes bank deposits. He owns no immovable property and a piece of land he held in Gandhinagar has been donated by the Prime Minister, the disclosure by the PMO shows. The land was valued at Rs 1.1 crore as of March 31, 2021.

According to the details available on the PMO website, PM Modi has total assets worth Rs 2,23,82,504. While the residential plot worth Rs 1.1 crore he owned jointly with three individuals is no longer in his name, the Prime Minister’s movable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh since a year ago.

As per the details available till March 31, 2022, the Prime Minister had Rs 35,250 cash in hand. His National Savings Certificates were worth Rs 9,05,105 while his insurance policies were valued at Rs 1,89,305.

Modi owns no vehicles, bonds, shares or mutual funds, the declaration updated till March 31, 2022 showed. He does, however, own four gold rings worth Rs 1.73 lakh.

“Hum to fakeer aadmi hain. Jhola utha ke chal padenge,” Prime Minister Modi had said in December 2016. What do you make of the details of the Prime Minister’s assets?

Rahul Gandhi salary, net worth, assets

“He (Modi) wants to replace Mahatma Gandhi, but wears clothes worth Rs 15 lakh. I have my khadi kurta with a torn pocket,” Rahul Gandhi said in January 2017. Six years down the line, Rahul said at the recently-concluded Congress plenary in Chhattisgarh that he was “52 but doesn’t have a house”.

As per the self-sworn affidavit filed before the Wayanad district collector at the time of his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Rahul Gandhi owns assets worth Rs 14,85,48,346, an increase of Rs 4.85 crore from 2014 when he had declared Rs 10 crore in assets.

As per the affidavit filed by Rahul in 2019, Rahul declared Rs 5,80,58,799 in movable assets and Rs 7,93,03,977 as immovable assets. The details listed by Rahul, corresponding to the financial year 2017-18 show his income for the year as Rs 1,11,85,570. While the total worth of Rahul’s self-acquired assets stood at Rs 8,75,70,000, as per the affidavit, the former Congress president holds Rs 17,93,693 in bank deposits.

As per the affidavit filed in 2019, Rahul holds Rs 40,000 cash in hand, has inherited assets worth Rs 1,32,48,284 and has investments worth Rs 5,19,44,682 in shares and bonds. Rahul’s PPF and postal savings stood at a total value of Rs 39,89,037 while the jewellery in his possession, 330.300 grams of gold was valued at Rs 2,91,367, as per his affidavit filed ahead of the 2019 polls.

In terms of inherited property, Rahul jointly holds 2.34 acres of agricultural land with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi’s Mehrauli. Additionally, Rahul also owns a 5838-sq-feet commercial building worth Rs 8,57,70,000 in Gurugram. In his affidavit, Rahul listed bank loans of Rs 72,01,904 and a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from his mother Sonia Gandhi as liabilities.

Modi vs Rahul: Who is richer?

As per the information available on the PMO website and the self-sworn affidavit filed by Rahul ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections, the former Congress president is roughly 637.9 per cent richer than Prime Minister Modi. While the assets held by PM Modi total Rs 2.23 crore, Rahul has assets worth Rs 14.85 crore.

The assets of the Prime Minister declared as of March 2022 worth Rs 2.32 crore is lower than Rs 2.85 crore declared in 2020 and Rs 2.49 crore in 2019. Rahul’s assets, on the other hand, have grown from Rs 9.4 crore in 2014 to Rs 14.8 crore in the five years between 2014 and 2019.