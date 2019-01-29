Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates: PM to interact with students, teachers and parents today

Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will interact with teachers, students and parents across the country at around 11 am in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Participants will receive tips from the PM during the programme to help students take their exams in a stressed free manner.
The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan as well as other television channels. Students from 24 and Union territories will participate in the event. Apart from students from India, participants from Nigeria, Russia, Nepal, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. As many as 2,000 students, teachers and parents will attend the venue.
Earlier this month, an online competition was organised to select the participants for the programme. Unlike in 2018, programme, this year only selected participants will participate, who won a contest organised through website https://www.MyGov.in will interact with the PM this time.
Programme to be held in Talkatora stadium
The programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in Delhi's Talkatora stadium. The PM will interact with student, parents and teachers. The main aim of the event to make students feel stressed feel before the exam.'Students from abroad will also participate at the event.
“For first time, students from all over India and also Indian students residing abroad are participating as compared to last year where only Delhi / NCR students were called. The participants from abroad belong to countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore,” mentioned the official release.
PM Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers today at the programme Pariksha Pe Charcha today. the event will be held in Talkatora stadium at around 11 am. Nearly 2,000 students are expected to participate in the event.