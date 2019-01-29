Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates: PM to interact with students, teachers and parents today

Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates: Students from 24 and Union territories will participate in the event.

Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will interact with teachers, students and parents across the country at around 11 am in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Participants will receive tips from the PM during the programme to help students take their exams in a stressed free manner.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan as well as other television channels. Students from 24 and Union territories will participate in the event. Apart from students from India, participants from Nigeria, Russia, Nepal, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. As many as 2,000 students, teachers and parents will attend the venue.

Earlier this month, an online competition was organised to select the participants for the programme. Unlike in 2018, programme, this year only selected participants will participate, who won a contest organised through website https://www.MyGov.in will interact with the PM this time.