Another record for PM Modi, overtakes Atal Bihari Vajpayee to become longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday added one more feather in his cap as he became the fourth longest serving PM of India. The three other PMs to have a longer tenure than him are Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh — all from the Congress.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the Prime Minister of Independent India, remained in the office for 16 years and 286 days. His daughter Indira Gandhi served as the PM for 15 years and 350 days.

Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India for 10 years and 4 days.

Modi also becomes the longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin. Former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee served for 2,268 days in all his terms combined. Today, PM Modi has surpassed that tenure.

PM Modi has completed 6 years and 73 days in the office.

Modi took over as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 after the BJP secured a comfortable victory in the Lok Sabha elections. This was the first time since 1984 that a political party won a majority on its own.

In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power with a clear mandate, winning 303 seats. The BJP-led NDA won 353 seats.