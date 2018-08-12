Narendra Modi on ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Opposition parties have no faith in their ability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that opposition doesn’t have faith in their ability to fight NDA-led government individually. (Source: PTI)

As the nation gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition unit is becoming the talk of the town. Led by Congress, the opposition parties plan to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party despite not having a name to lead – with Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati as front-runners for the job. However, this doesn’t concern Prime Minister Narendra Modi who believes that opposition doesn’t have faith in their ability to fight NDA-led government individually.

“These parties had lots of time to prove their worth to the people. But they indulged in corruption, nepotism and mis-governance. Now they know that their electoral arithmetic based on caste, class, community and religion cannot withstand the chemistry of development,” the prime minister said in an interview with news agency ANI on Saturday.

He said that this happened because of people’s unflinching trust in BJP’s politics of development and their validation of the work the government is doing. PM Modi added that people have repeatedly chosen the Bharatiya Janata Party in state elections as well. He said that people have witnessed a firsthand the change in their lives through the efforts of the Central Government.

“People have clearly recognized the difference between these parties and the BJP and hence the opposition has no option but to make it an ‘All versus One’ fight to even think about winning. Today, those who resisted the Emergency are standing with those who imposed it. Those who went about trying to fight corruption are with the party that has institutionalized corruption at all levels,” he said, while adding that parties with a visceral hatred towards the Left ideology and parties espousing Left ideology are sharing stage.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, PM Modi said that Mahagathbandhan is for personal survival, not for ideological support. He said that Mahagathbandhan is purely about power politics, not about people’s mandate.

“The Mahagathbandhan is about dynasties, not about development. The Mahagathbandhan is not about any union of minds or ideas, but about rank opportunism. The only question is whether they will break up before the election or after!” PM Modi added.