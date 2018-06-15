Narendra Modi on Digital India impact: 3 lakh Common Service Centres have created jobs, village-level entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Digital India campaign initiated by his government has helped people in transforming their lives by ensuring that government services are made available to citizens at their doorsteps through electronic mode. Addressing Village Level Entrpreneurs, who run Common Service Centres, through video conferencing on the NaMo App, Modi said the network of about three lakh Common Service Centres, which act as access points for delivery of digital services, have bolstered employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, thus empowering citizens.

Listing out the benefits of the Digital India campaign, Modi said that the government had launched Digital India with a “very simple focus – to ensure more people can benefit from the joys of technology, especially in rural areas”.

“Due to technology railway tickets can be booked online, bills can be paid online…all this brings great convenience. We ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but for all sections of society,” he said.

The PM said that his government has strengthened the network of CSCs all over the country to help people connect with the government and avail the benefits of the schemes. “2.92 lakh CSCs are providing various digital services like payment of utility bills, railway ticket booking, banking services, pension services, Tele-Medicine, digital literacy etc. across 2.15 Lakh Gram Panchayats for benefit of common people.”

“The Digital India initiative is creating a group of village level entrepreneurs,” he added. “Every aspect of digital empowerment has been worked on, from rolling out fibre optics in villages, to digital literacy,” Modi said.

The interaction also saw beneficiaries narrate their experience of how they have benefitted through Digital India. Jitender Solanki from Gautam Budh Nagar said that after his village got internet access, children are availing online coaching.

Modi also asked the beneficiaries to press traders and shopkeepers to install ‘Bhim’ app to facilitate paying for goods and services digitally.

The Digital India campaign was launched by the Modi government in 2015 with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society.

This is the PM’s fourth such outreach programme with beneficiaries of government schemes through NaMo app in the last few weeks. He has already interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing.