PM Modi’s mother Heeraben hospitalised in Ahmedabad, condition stable 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, 99, was on Wednesday admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. According to the hospital, her condition is stable.

“UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital’s spokesperson hereby infirming that Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable,” the hospital said in a statement released today.

The Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad to visit his mother at the hospital today and will stay in Ahmedabad tonight, reports said. Security has been beefed up around the hospital in view of the PM’s visit today.



Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reached the hospital where the Prime Minister’s mother has been admitted. Local MLAs have also been rushed to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre.

The development comes just a day after the Prime Minister’s bother Prahlad and his family were hospitalised after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway at around 2 PM. Prahlad Modi was travelling along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson in a Mercedes Benz car when it hit a divider. No serious injuries were reported in the accident.