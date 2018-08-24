Narendra Modi mocks Rajiv Gandhi – ‘Entire 100 paise from Delhi reaches poor now’

In a swipe at the Congress party and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over his admission decades ago that only 15 paise of a rupee earmarked for the poor actually reaches them, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that when he sends Re 1 from Delhi, “poora rupaiyah (100 paise)” reaches the intended beneficiaries. Modi said that his government has eliminated the practice of paying ‘commission’ to the middlemen sitting between Delhi and people far away in different villages of the country. The Prime Minister was on a day-long visit to Gujarat yesterday and visited Junagarh and Valsad.

Addressing a public meeting in Jujwa village of Valsad, Modi said that scenario has changed after he took over as the PM in 2014. He claimed that when he sends Re 1 from Delhi, 100 paise is delivered to poor sitting thousands of kms away from the capital.

“If Re 1 goes from Delhi, the entire 100 paise reach the house of the poor,” he told the crowd in Jujwa village where he distributed certificates to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Gramin.

Modi said that he is committed to fulfilling his promises in a time-bound manner and reiterated that by 2022 when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence, every poor in the country will have their own home.

“Gujarat has taught me a lot. This lesson has taught me to fulfil dreams within a specific time. It is my dream, it is our endeavour to ensure that every Indian family has its own home by 2022,” he said. Modi said that that people will wonder how such good quality houses were built under the government scheme. He said that this was possible because only because his government has eliminated the system of paying ‘commission’ to the middlemen.

“This was made possible because there is no place for the system of paying commission in my government,” he said.

Modi’s remarks came a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on a visit to Germany, told an audience that the current government’s policies and decisions had excluded the marginalised further. Drawing an analogy between the “mob lynchings, marginalisation of minorities and the lack of jobs” in India and the dreaded terror group ISIS, Rahul said that excluding the poor sections of society was a risky proposition in the 21st century. Rahul said the ISIS was formed as a result of the US denying jobs to a certain section of people in Iraq who ultimately came together and inflicted severe damage to the US.