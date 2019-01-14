Narendra Modi missing from MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s guest list for son’s wedding, Rahul Gandhi, LK Advani on it

Source: PTI

Raj Thackeray, the firebrand chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has drawn up an illustrious list of politicians whom he has invited for his son’s wedding. Scheduled for January 27 at St Regis hotel in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, the list has the who’s who of Indian politics, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP veteran LK Advani and top Cabinet ministers.

However, Thackeray has is yet to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremony.

Raj Thackeray, who cancelled his Delhi visit in the previous week, entrusted his two close aides Manoj Hate and Harshal Deshpande for the job.

So far, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Jawdekar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Menaka Gandhi have been invited. It has been reported that both were unable to have a meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

Thackeray, when prompted on whether he would invite PM Modi for his son’s wedding in his press meet last year, had cheekily replied: “Does Modi believe in the institution of marriage?”

Thackeray was known as a strong supporter of Narendra Modi but has now turned his vehement critic. The MNS chief has also spoken of a ‘Modi-mukt Bharat’ on more than one occasion.

Thackeray’s son Amit is tying the knot with Mitali Borude, who is the daughter of Dr Sanjay Borude, a well-known physician. It is being said that the wedding is going to be a simple affair. Mitali owns a fashion label and is a fashion designer by profession.