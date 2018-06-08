‘Rajiv Gandhi-like plan’ to assassinate Narendra Modi: Chilling note reveals sinister plot by Maoists

“Comrade Kisan ji and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi like incident,” the letter read.

Pune Police has intercepted an internal communication between Maoist leaders that reveals a sinister plot to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A letter shared by news agency ANI, allegedly talks about a ‘Rajiv Gandhi type’ assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi-led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP government in more than 15 states,” the letter reads.

“Comrade Kisan ji and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident,” the letter read. “Targetting his road shows could be an effective strategy,” the letter addressed to one Comrade Prakash from by ‘R’ on April 17, 2018, said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury reacted on the incident and said that law enforcement agencies are doing their job. “How would we know, court and other organisation will decide,” he said on being asked if it was really a plot to kill the prime minister.

The letter was allegedly recovered from the house of one of the five persons who was arrested for “links” with the banned CPI (Maoist) organizations in the Bhima Koregaon violence incident. On Wednesday, the police arrested Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, lawyer Surendra Gadling, activists Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen and Rona Wilson from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi respectively. The activists were arrested in connection with ‘Elgar Parishad’ held here in December and the subsequent Bhima-Koregaon violence in the district. The police produced all five accused before the sessions court on Thursday which remanded them in police custody till June 14.

As per police, the letter recovered from Rona Wilson’s house in Delhi talks about the requirement of Rs 8 crore to procure M-4 rifle and four lakh rounds. The police sought remand of the accused and said documents seized also showed that preparation for the Elgar Parishad — which police believe was backed and funded by the Maoists — was going on for two months.

The public prosecutor claimed that evidence also showed that funds were provided by the CPI (Maoist) to “comrade Sudhir” for Koregaon Bhima “task” and “Comrade Shoma and Surendra” were authorised to provide funds for future programs.