Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM heaps praise on Veer Savarkar, talks about Jawaharlal Nehru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: IE)

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation in 44th edition of his monthly radio programme today. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan in India and the show will also be broadcasted abroad at 11 AM today. People who wish to hear the same can tune in on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. The programme will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM. Stay Tuned.

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE:

11:28 AM: While talking about Veer Savarkar PM says, “Veer Savarkar was a prolific writer and social reformer.”

11: 27 AM: “On 21st June we will mark the 4thYogaDay. The world has seen the manner in which Yoga unites. We believe in Yoga for unity and Yoga for a harmonious society,” says PM.

11:26 AM: The month of May is associated with a historic event in 1857. While many preferred to call it only a Mutiny or a Sepoy Mutiny, it was Veer Savarkar who called it the First War of Independence. I pay my tributes to the great Veer Savarkar, says PM

11:25 AM: During Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Pandit Nehru on his Death Anniversary.

11:24 AM: The positive response towards Fit India is overwhelming, there has been an increase in awareness towards fitness. The Fit India challenge has spread on social media very rapidly. Charo taraf Hum Fit Toh India Fit gunj raha hai, says PM Modi

11: 20 AM: “In the last few weeks we saw what happens due to unusual weather patterns. India will do everything possible for a cleaner and greener tomorrow. This time, let us focus on tree planting,” says PM Modi.

11:18 AM: India is delighted to host this year’s World Environment Day programme. It is our duty to live in harmony with nature, says PM.

11:17 AM: PM Narendra Modi commends the BSF team for not only scaling Mount Everest recently, but removing loads of trash littered there and bringing it down as part of the ‘Clean Ganga-Clean Himalaya Campaign’.

11:16 AM: 16-year-old Shivangi Pathak became the youngest Indian woman to scale Everest from the Nepal side. Heartiest congratulations! Beti Shivang, says PM

11: 15 AM: PM adds that a sense of adventure inspires people to do great things. In the recent weeks, several people scaled Everest and made us proud.

11:14 AM: For centuries, Everest has been throwing the gauntlet at humankind. And for long, brave hearts have been responding to the challenge, says PM

11: 13 AM: PM adds that we must not forget our heritage. Through crowd sourcing, let us make archives of our traditional sports. The youngster generation will gain through this.

11:12 AM: PM talks about the traditional games that have been there in the country for years. He says that our traditional games enhance logical thinking.

11:11 AM: He says children should devote this summer to playing traditional games of India. He adds that youngsters can beautifully express themselves through sports.

11:10 AM: PM Modi talks about Fitness. He says here is great awareness towards Fitness. Everyone is saying Hum Fit Toh India Fit.

11:09 AM: I would like to congratulate the six daughters of India (6-member all women team of Navy) who sailed 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days to circumnavigate the globe, says PM. He adds I congratulate these daughters and their spirit of adventure for bringing laurels to the country, for raising the glory of the Navy and significantly so, for conveying to the world that India’s daughters are no less.

11: 08 AM: PM Narendra Modi lauds 5 tribal students from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj, Sangeeta Bahl and a BSF contingent for scaling Everest. BSF contingent also brought back dirt that had accumulated in the mountains.

11:07 AM: I congratulate these daughters and their spirit of adventure for bringing laurels to the country, for raising the glory of the Navy and significantly so, for conveying to the world that India’s daughters are no less, says PM Modi.

11: 06 AM: He says a sense of adventure inspires people to do great things. In the recent weeks, several people scaled Everest and made us proud.

WATCH |

PM Shri @narendramodi addressing the nation through #MannKiBaat program. Listen him LIVE at https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu https://t.co/xNn7eHdACR — BJP (@BJP4India) May 27, 2018

11:05 AM: PM Modi talks about Sense of adventure.

11:00 AM: PM Modi addresses 44th edition of Mann ki Baat.

10:47 AM: WATCH| PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow after the inauguration of the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mansukh Mandaviya also present

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi holds road show after inauguration of first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mansukh Mandaviya also present pic.twitter.com/K1OB5krvua — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2018

10: 45 AM: This highway is India’s first 1st smart-green highway that has been made in a record time of 500 days as against a target of 910 days.

10:40 AM: According to PMO, the Expressway that has been inaugurated by PM today will provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. People from the NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will particularly benefit from this project.

Also read| Eastern Peripheral Expressway: As PM Modi inaugurates India’s 1st smart-green highway, 10 reasons it’s special

10: 35 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway

(Photo: PMO Twitter)

10:31 AM: The 44th edition of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast today at 11 AM. Stay tuned.