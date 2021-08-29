Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi applauds India’s ‘Yuva Shakti’, bats for ‘Sabka Prayaas’ to promote sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. During the last edition, PM Modi had asked people to lead a ‘Bharat jodo andolan’ (unite India movement), saying it is the duty of every Indian to bind the country that is filled with diversity. He had also asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community.
“Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers. Do purchase something or the other…. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold,” he had said asking people to purchase handloom products.
Highlights
Indore continues to be number one in 'Swachhata' rankings for last many years. Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a 'Water Plus City'. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of 'Water Plus' cities: PM Modi
Irrespective of the number of medals we win, no Indian enjoys victory until we win a medal in #hockey, and this time, we did win an Olympic medal in hockey after four decades: PM Modi
This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We're seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' "We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves," he added.
PM Modi urges for 'Sabka Prayaas' to promote sports in the country. He says he had mentioned the same in his Independence Day speech where he had batted for Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas.
Every medal is special. When India won a Medal in Hockey, the nation rejoiced. Today, Major Dhyan Chand Ji would have been so happy. India’s youth wants to do something new and on a large scale, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for start-ups in the country, hails youth for taking the risk.
In the 79th edition, PM Modi had argued that handloom is a major source of income for lakhs of weavers and craftsmen in the rural and tribal regions and asked people to purchase handloom products.