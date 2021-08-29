Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi applauds India’s ‘Yuva Shakti’, bats for ‘Sabka Prayaas’ to promote sports

In the last edition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. During the last edition, PM Modi had asked people to lead a ‘Bharat jodo andolan’ (unite India movement), saying it is the duty of every Indian to bind the country that is filled with diversity. He had also asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community.

“Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers. Do purchase something or the other…. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold,” he had said asking people to purchase handloom products.

