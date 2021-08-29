  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Mann Ki Baat Live Updates PM Modi applauds India’s ‘Yuva Shakti’ bats for ‘Sabka Prayaas’ to promote sports

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi applauds India’s ‘Yuva Shakti’, bats for ‘Sabka Prayaas’ to promote sports

By: |
Updated: August 29, 2021 11:27:01 am

In the last edition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. During the last edition, PM Modi had asked people to lead a ‘Bharat jodo andolan’ (unite India movement), saying it is the duty of every Indian to bind the country that is filled with diversity. He had also asked people to buy and popularise khadi products saying it benefits the weaving community.

“Even small efforts on your part will give rise to a new hope in weavers. Do purchase something or the other…. It is only on account of your efforts that today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold,” he had said asking people to purchase handloom products.

 

Mann ki Baat Live Updates, Narendra Modi, Mann ki Baat, Mann ki Baat Highlights, PM Modi Mann ki Baat

    11:27 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    PM Modi pushes for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

    Indore continues to be number one in 'Swachhata' rankings for last many years. Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a 'Water Plus City'. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of 'Water Plus' cities: PM Modi

    11:23 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    PM hails Indian Hockey team's performance at Tokyo Olympics

    Irrespective of the number of medals we win, no Indian enjoys victory until we win a medal in #hockey, and this time, we did win an Olympic medal in hockey after four decades: PM Modi

    11:14 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    Don't let the momentum stop, says PM Modi

    This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We're seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' "We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves," he added. 

    11:09 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    PM Modi pushes for 'Sabka Prayaas' to promote sports in India

    PM Modi urges for 'Sabka Prayaas' to promote sports in the country. He says he had mentioned the same in his Independence Day speech where he had batted for Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas. 

    11:06 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    PM Modi hails Indian Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

    Every medal is special. When India won a Medal in Hockey, the nation rejoiced. Today, Major Dhyan Chand Ji would have been so happy. India’s youth wants to do something new and on a large scale, says PM Modi

    11:05 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    PM Modi pushes for start-ups

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for start-ups in the country, hails youth for taking the risk. 

    10:47 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    80th Edition of Mann Ki Baat
    10:45 (IST)29 Aug 2021
    In 79th Mann Ki Baat, PM urged people to purchase handloom products

    In the 79th edition, PM Modi had argued that handloom is a major source of income for lakhs of weavers and craftsmen in the rural and tribal regions and asked people to purchase handloom products. 

    In the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM had asked Indians to read thrilling stories related to Kargil and salute the heroes. Remembering the war, he called it a symbol of bravery and patience which was watched by the whole world has watched. In his 78th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, the PM had urged the people to shun COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and ensure jabs to them and their family members to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
