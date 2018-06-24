Modi’s Man Ki Baat LIVE: Days after BJP-PDP split, PM recalls Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

This will be the 45th episode of the Modi’s monthly radio programme. The programme will be broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mani Ki Baat’. This was the 45th episode of the Modi’s monthly radio programme. The programme was broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan network. The programme was also aired at the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR, DD News and Bharatiya Janata Party. The programme will also be broadcast in regional languages.

Catch all the live updates here: