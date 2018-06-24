Modi’s Man Ki Baat LIVE: Days after BJP-PDP split, PM recalls Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mani Ki Baat’. This was the 45th episode of the Modi’s monthly radio programme. The programme was broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan network. The programme was also aired at the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR, DD News and Bharatiya Janata Party. The programme will also be broadcast in regional languages.
PM Narendra Modi discusses effective implementation of Good and Services Tax. 'One Nation, One Tax' which was once a dream of the people is now a rality.
"Nation's integrity was very important for Shayama Prasad Mookerjee, for this, he laid his life at the young age of 52 years," says Modi.
"Sant Kabir Das wanted people to rise above caste and religion and caste and respect their knowledge. His words are equally relevant in today's world," says Modi.
"The thoughts and ideals of Sant Kabir Das Ji emphasize on social harmony," says PM Narendra Modi. He also recited some of Kabir Das' Dohas.
PM appreciates the hard work of our doctors. He says that Indian doctors have made a mark across the world due to their mastery in the work.
PM appreciates the hard work of our doctors and extends greetings for the upcoming Doctor's Day on 1st July. Modi says doctors are like mothers.
PM Narendra Modi says that Indian Army Jawans made the country proud International Yoga Day. While some jawans practiced Yoga in Siachen, others were seen doing it inside their Submarines, says Modi.
Great enthusiasm during this year's Yoga Day, says Modi, he adds that Yoga unites humanity. The prime minister counts events which left him surprised during the celebrations
PM Narendra Modi begins his address with mention of Indian cricket team's tour of Afghanistan. PM says Indian cricket team showed a sportsmanship by inviting their counterparts to the stage 'who were playing the game for first time.'