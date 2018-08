Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM’s Rakhi gift to ‘sisters’ – hands over 1 lakh homes to women in state

Narendra Modi LIVE Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his home state Gujarat on a day-long visit where he will launch several developmental projects. The PM began his visit by distributing certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin in Valsad. From here, the PM will travel to Junagadh where he will launch several projects. Later in the evening, he will address convocation of Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar.