Narendra Modi-led NDA to return to power in 2019, ‘moral victory’ for Rahul Gandhi: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will retain power if Lok Sabha elections are held today, ABP News-CVoter survey has predicted. As per the survey outcomes, the NDA will get around 276 seats, while the UPA, led by the Congress will see its share rising to 112 seats, the other parties may get 155 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In 2014, BJP led-NDA had won 336 seats with BJP bagging 282 seats alone.

Though the BJP is winning, it is set to lose its single-handed majority and is set to be dependent on the allies to form the government, the survey predicts. A number of allies have either left the saffron party or are evidently miffed with is its alleged domineering attitude in the government.

While PM Modi still holds fort as far as his competitors are concerned, the survey hints at a dip in Modi’s popularity over the last one year. As per the survey, PM Narendra Modi remains the top choicefor around 63 per cent people surveyed, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi is liked by 34 per cent. As per another ABP survey this January, Gandhi had received 28% votes, while Modi had got 69% votes a year ago.

In Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populous state of the country and sends a whopping 80 members to the Parliament, the BJP may win around 70 seats. However, the tally may a see a significant dip in case BSP decides to join the Mahagathbandhan.