Narendra Modi Kedarnath visit LIVE Updates: PM to offer prayers, celebrate Diwali with Army Jawans

PM Modi will review work on reconstruction projects. (file photo, Source: IE)

Narendra Modi Kedarnath visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath shrine on Wednesday, on the day of Diwali. The prime minister will review work on the reconstruction projects and offer prayers at the temple. PM Modi had visited Kedarnath on October 20 last year and had laid the foundation stone of five reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri area, which encompasses the Kedarnath shrine.

He will also celebrate Diwali with Army Jawans. Responding to Diwali greetings from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi on Tuesday said, “Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special.”

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans. In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit had coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The next year, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost. He had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir last year.