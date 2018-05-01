Narendra Modi in Karnataka Live Updates: PM hits campaign trail, to address three back-to-back rallies today

PM Narendra Modi to address three back-to-back rallies in Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party’s last-minute campaign blitzkreig in Karnataka where polling will be held in a single phase on May 12. On Tuesday, Modi will address three back-to-back rallies. The first rally will be held in Santhemarahalli town of Chamarajanagar district at 11:30 am. The party has never been very strong here and thus it is looking to boost its fortune in the region with PM’s rally.

Later, he will address a rally each at Udupi in coastal Karnataka at 3 pm. The rally will be held at AGM College Ground. Before addressing the rally, he will visit Krishna Mutt and seek blessings of the Pejawar seer. From here, Modi will travel to Chikkodi in Belagavi district of north Karnataka. The rally here will be held at 6 pm.

The Prime Minister is expected to address 15 rallies over five days as BJP hits the final leg of the party’s campaign trail ahead of the election in the state. While BJP president Amit Shah is likely to address 30 rallies in different parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to address around 20 rallies. Modi had last visited Karnataka in February.

Polling for the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 12. Results will be declared on May 15.

