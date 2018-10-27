Narendra Modi Japan visit: Defence, connectivity and China to be part of talks when PM meets Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 13th Indo-Japan Annual Summit. In a statement issued prior to his departure, PM Modi called Japan as India’s valued partner. He said that ties between the two countries, both economic and strategic, stand completely transformed in recent years. “It is today a partnership of great substance and purpose. It rests on the strong pillars of India’s Act East Policy, and our shared vision and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.

He said that Japan is one of the most trusted partners in India’s economic and technological modernisations and one of the top investors in India. The PM said that his visit will promote traditional friendship between New Delhi and Tokyo that is deeply rooted in history and “consolidate our partnership for a better and more prosperous future”.

“As democracies, we have shared values. We seek peace and prosperity for all,” the PM added.

This will be Modi’s 12th meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since he first visited Tokyo as the Prime Minister in September 2014. Japan and Russia are the only two countries with which India holds an annual bilateral summit and has no ideological or strategic differences. This will be the 13th Annual Summit between India and Japan and the fifth between Modi and Abe.

According to a report in All India Radio, PM Modi during his Japan trip will be visiting the robotics and automation firm FANUC in Yamanashi and meet business leaders as well. He will be showcasing India as an attractive investment destination to the Japanese investors. Besides, he will also address a Make-in-India event in Tokyo. The Prime Minister will then participate in a community reception that will be attended by the Indian diaspora.

The PM’s visit is crucial as it comes in the backdrop of both the countries working on forging closer ties in maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean and also in providing mutual logistic support in the Indo-Pacific region, the report said.

During the summit, the two leaders of Asia’s biggest economies are expected to sign many MoUs on a host of issues.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, defence and connectivity with an eye on China will be top on the agenda when Modi and Abe will hold talks. An announcement regarding signing two pacts on allowing closer naval cooperation between India and Japan are likely when the two issue a joint statement.

Kenji Hiramatsu, Japan’s ambassador to India, said that the special strategic and global partnership that India and Japan share is expected to get a further impetus.

“Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and development aid under Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme, of which India is the largest recipient, will be the key focus areas during the summit,” Hiramatsu said.

“Trade and investment have dominated relations. Defence and security now need to catch up,” the ambassador added.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale earlier this week said that the Indo-Pacific will be a major topic for discussion during the summit that will take place on Monday.

“If you make a comparison, you will see that there are a number of areas of convergence, commonality and common vision. The two leaders will obviously discuss how we can take this vision forward and present it to the world and try to see how we can concretise it,” Gokhale said.