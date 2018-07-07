Narendra Modi Jaipur rally LIVE: PM to interact with 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jaipur today where he will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of various central and state-run public welfare schemes under ‘Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad’ programme. The gathering will be held at Amrudoon ka Bagh. Beneficiaries of various schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Skill India, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Shramik Kalyan Card and others will meet the Prime Minister to share their feedback. According to reports, several government-run schemes have benefited around 95,66,000 people in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will also be present on the occasion.