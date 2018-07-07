Narendra Modi Jaipur rally LIVE: PM to interact with 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes

​​​
Narendra Modi Jaipur rally LIVE: PM is slated to seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of various central and state-run public welfare schemes under 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad' programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jaipur today where he will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of various central and state-run public welfare schemes under ‘Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad’ programme. The gathering will be held at Amrudoon ka Bagh. Beneficiaries of various schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Skill India, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Shramik Kalyan Card and others will meet the Prime Minister to share their feedback. According to reports, several government-run schemes have benefited around 95,66,000 people in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will also be present on the occasion.

Live Blog

10:20 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
Modi to arrive at 12:40 pm

Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Jaipur airport at 12.40 pm. From here, the PM will leave for SMS Stadium by helicopter and then proceed towards Amrudon Ka Bagh, the venue of today's event, by road at 1.15 pm. After the one-hour rally, the PM will leave for the Jaipur airport from SMS stadium at 2.30 pm.

09:58 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
PM to launch 13 infra projects

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,100 crore. These include, Integrated Infrastructure package for walled city of Udaipur, Elevated Road Project for Ajmer, Water Supply and Sewerage projects in Ajmer. Mr Modi will also address a public meeting in the city.

