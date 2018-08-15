Narendra Modi Independence Day speech: World that spoke of India’s red tape now talks about red carpet – Top 10 quotes

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 72nd Independence Day. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 15 from the ramparts of Red Fort to mark the 72nd Independence Day of India on Wednesday. In his fifth and last speech as PM ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi listed out the achievements of the government and spoke of many issues like the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, which he said was devoted to social justice. Modi also made a mention of India’s growing economic prowess and the steps taken by the government including toilet construction in various parts of the country and the MSP hike for farmers, among others. He said the Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission.

Talking about the monsoon, the prime minister said that nation witnessed good rainfall but some parts of the country were also hit by floods. “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India,” he added. PM Modi said that next year on Baisakhi when the Jallianwala Bagh massacre will complete 100 years, he will pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Here are top 10 quotes from Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech 2018:

1. “From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform,” he said, adding that the country is set for record economic growth. He also said that the world that recognised India for its red tape is today talking about the red carpet, referring to foreign investments that have come in following the simplification of processes under his government.

2. “Jab honsle buland hote hain, desh ke liye kuch karne ka irada hota hai toh benami sampati ka kanoon bhi lagu hota hai (If you have the courage and intention to do something for the country, even the benami act is applied).”

3. On ‘one rank one pension’ – “We will always take decisions in the interests of our nation.” He said that OROP demand was pending for decades but the people of India and brave Army personnel had faith in the current government which allowed it to take a decision on OROP.

4. On toilet construction in India – “If we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being constructed in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete.”

5. PM Modi said that people did not stop after electing the government in 2014 and are engaged in nation building. “2014 se ab tak main anubhav kar raha hun ki sawa sau crore deshwasi sirf sarkaar banakar ruke nahi, woh desh banane mein jutte hue hain.”

6. On India’s rise at the global stage – “India’s voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. We are an integral part of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us,” Modi said.

7. “We have brought Delhi to the doorstep of the North East,” he said while mentioning that there was a time when North East India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them.

8. Prime Minister said that India is proud of its scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation. “In the year 2022 or, if possible, even earlier, India will unfurl the tricolour in space,” he said.

9. “With a ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ approach, we are bringing exceptional reforms in the agriculture sector.” PM Modi said that the aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022.

10. “Hum makkhan par lakeer nahi, patthar par lakeer kheenchne waale hain (We won’t draw lines on butter but on stones).”

The Prime Minister continued his tradition of wearing turbans at the Independence Day celebrations and sported a saffron turban during his address at the Red Fort. Last year, he had chosen an off-white and yellow-red turban with a long trail.

The speech was delivered amid a cordon of tight security, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers. While nearly 70,000 Delhi Police personnel are guarding the national capital, close to 10,000 policemen were deployed in the Mughal-era fort, which saw the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the Prime Minister’s address.