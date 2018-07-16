Narendra Modi in West Bengal: At least 20 injured as tent collapses during PM’s speech in Midnapore

At least 20 injured after a portion of tent in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Midnapore collapsed during his speech today. (ANI)

In an unfortunate incident, a portion of tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Midnapore today, injuring at least 20 people. Some of the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The PM has also instructed SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured. He also met injured at the hospital.

As per officials, the tent was erected just near the entrance gate of the venue so as to shelter people in case of rain. During the rally, a number of enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen crowding inside the tent.

The PM who was in the middle of his speech when the tent collapsed also asked people to be careful. After the incident, the local BJP unit as also the PM’s personal staff, including his doctor and SPG personnel, swung into action to help those injured.

Reacting to the tragedy on her Twitter handle, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and said, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment.”

Earlier, attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Government in the state, the PM said his government is working hard to double the income of farmers by the year 2022. He also hit out at the state government for destroying democracy and encouraging syndicates. “My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers… from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce,” he said as per PTI.

#WATCH A portion of tent in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Midnapore collapsed during his speech today. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured. PM later met those injured, in hospital. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/yb1CFQaSSc — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

Escalating the attack, he said that nothing has been achieved in West Bengal without the approval of the “syndicate”. “Democracy is throttled in the state,” the PM said. Encouraging the state government to work for farmers, he added, “I hope the West Bengal government will take required steps to create infrastructure for farmers. We want our farmers to use the latest technology.”