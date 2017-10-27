Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates: PM to address IAS probationers in Mussoorie

Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates: Earlier, PM had held an interaction with IAS officer trainees and asked them to research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand these well. (PTI)

Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi who is on a two day visit to Uttarakhand is today slated to address IAS probationers and give them tips on effective administration. Modi will also take part in a yoga session with the probationers and Kendriya Vidyalaya students at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). Earlier, PM had held an interaction with IAS officer trainees and asked them to research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand these well. He held the interaction with over 360 officer trainees of the 92nd Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a day ahead of his address to them. PM Modi on Thursday also visited the state-of-the-art Gandhi Smriti Library at LBSNAA and attended a short cultural programme by the officer trainees. On his arrival, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior BJP leaders after he landed at the Jollygrant airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane. PM will be returning to Delhi in the afternoon after his programmes at the LBSNAA.

2:25 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday did yoga with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and IAS probationers

12:05 pm: The Prime Minister encouraged the Officer Trainees to study and research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand them well.

11:47 am: Narendra Modi interacted with faculty members of the Academy, who gave him an overview of the work being done there, to train India’s civil servants.

11:41 am: Narendra Modi had a lively informal interaction with the officer trainees in four groups. During the wide-ranging interaction, which lasted nearly four hours, the Prime Minister urged the Officer Trainees to express their ideas and thoughts to him frankly and without fear.

11:36 am: PM Narendra Modi also visited the state-of-the-art Gandhi Smriti Library at LBSNAA and attended a short cultural programme by the officer trainees.

11:30 am: At LBSNAA, paid tributes to Sardar Patel, who painstakingly built our administrative framework: PM Modi

11:29 am: Paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, an experienced administrator and great leader after whom the Academy in Mussoorie is named: PM Modi

11: 28 am: Watch Video:

11:19 am: “Officers shared their own experiences, which were very constructive,” Modi tweeted.

11:06 am: Meanwhile, Narendra Modi tweeted saying, ”I bow to all infantry martyrs, who devoted their lives to the nation. Their heroic sacrifices will be remembered for generations to come.”

11:00 am: Glimpses of PM Narendra Modi interacting with the officer trainees of the 92nd foundation course at LBSNAA in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

10:53 am: PM Narendra Modi being received by Governor of Uttarakhand, Dr. K.K. Paul and CM @tsrawatbjp on his arrival at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

10:45 am: During the four-hour interaction in four groups, a variety of subjects such as administration, governance, technology and policy-making came up, according to a PMO statement.

10:44 am: He held the interaction with over 360 officer trainees of the 92nd Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a day ahead of his address to them.

10:41 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with IAS officer trainees and asked them to research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand those well yesterday.

10:34 pm: WATCH- PM Modi to perform yoga with school kids in Mussoorie

10:31 am: Narendra Modi spent the night at the Kalindi guest house on the Academy campus.

10:30 am: The prime minister was in the state on October 20, ahead of the Kedarnath shrine’s closure for the next six months.

10:28 am: This is Modi’s second visit to the hill state in less than seven days.

10:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address IAS probationers at Mussoorie’s prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and give them tips on effective administration today, officials said.