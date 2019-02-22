Narendra Modi in South Korea Live: PM to receive Seoul Peace Prize today

Narendra Modi in South Korea Live: PM gets ceremonial welcome. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in South Korea Live: In yet another achievement under his belt, The South Korean Government will honour PM Narendra Modi with Seoul Pece Prize for 2018. In September last year, he was also honoured with the UN’s Highest Environmental Award.

The PM is on a two-day visit to South Korea. This is his last trip before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. While addressing the India Korea Business Symposium on Thursday, PM Modi said that India is all set to become $5 trillion economy soon. He added that India is now a more open economy. Te country attracted $250 billion FDI in the last four years he further said.

During his interaction, Modi also pointed out that India jumped to 77th spot on the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking because of reforms undertaken and the country is aiming to break into the top 50 by 2020.

He also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at Yonsei University. “It is a matter of great honour and my good fortune to unveil the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Korea’s premier university today,” the PM was quoted as saying by PTI at the function.

