Modi in Prayagraj Live Updates: PM to participate in ‘one of its kind’ programme, focus on women empowerment

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme’.

Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Prayagraj today to participate in a one of its kind programme which will be attended by over two lakh women. The programme is being held as per Modi’s vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources, the PMO said, adding that he will transfer an amount of Rs 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members.

The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

Live Updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a series of visits to Uttar Pradesh, announcing several infrastructural projects and schemes ahead of the assembly polls in the state. 8:35 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 PM to lay foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the self help groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit. 8:14 (IST) 21 Dec 2021 Cash transfer done under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, the PMO said in a statement.