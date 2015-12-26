Narendra Modi in Pakistan: Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji’s initiative needs to be taken forward: L K Advani

Narendra Modi in Pakistan: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Saturday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of visiting Lahore and meeting his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

The BJP veteran recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s initiative of visiting Lahore saying the present leadership needs to take it forward.

“The efforts initiated by Vajpayee ji, should be taken forward by present leaders like Modi ji and others, regarding the relationship of India and Pakistan,” Advani told the media here.

“The friendship between both the nations must get stronger so that both can get rid of the terror outfits which have been created in last few days,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday made a stopover in Lahore to wish his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

During his two-hour stopover, Modi visited Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore.

“Looking forward to meeting PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today afternoon, where I will drop by on my way back to Delhi. Spoke to PM Nawaz Sharif and wished him on his birthday,” Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets moments after inaugurating the new building of Afghanistan Parliament in Kabul.