Narendra Modi in Oman: PM visits Shiva temple in Muscat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he felt extremely blessed after praying at the 125-year-old Shiva Temple in Muscat, one of the oldest in the region. Modi, who arrived here from Dubai on the last leg of his three-nation tour, visited the temple located in the Matrah area here. “Feeling extremely blessed to pray at the Shiva temple in Muscat,” the prime minister tweeted. “PM @narendramodi performed Abhishekam at the historic Lord Shiva temple at Muscat and interacted with the members of the Temple Management Committee,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The temple was constructed 125 years ago by the merchant community from Gujarat and was subsequently renovated in 1999. It has three deities — Shri Adi Motishwar Mahadev, Shri Motishwar Mahadev and Shri Hanumanji. During auspicious days more than 15,000 devotees visit the temple for prayers. The prime minister also posed for group photos with the temple administration officials and the Indian community members.

He also visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the main mosque of Oman. It was inaugurated in 2001. “Yet another Indian connection with Oman! PM @narendramodi visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, which is the biggest mosque in Oman. The mosque is built from 300,000 tonnes of Indian sandstone sculpted by 200 craftsmen from India!,” Kumar said.