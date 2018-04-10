Narendra Modi in Bihar: On Champaran Satyagraha centenary, PM addresses ‘Swachhagrahis’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar’s Motihari. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Motihari, Bihar LIVE updates: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed 20,000 ‘Swachhagrahis’ in Bihar’s Motihari, which is in the East Champaran district. The event was the culmination of a weeklong “Satyagraha se Swachhagraha” campaign run in Bihar from April 3 onwards. On the occasion, PM Modi also awarded 10 Swachhagrahis who have performed outstandingly in their villages. Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar, and Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti were also present at the event.

Champaran Satyagraha was launched by Mahatma Gandhi over a century ago on April 10, 1917. The day marks the end of the centenary year celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha. The is being celebrated through the “Satyagraha se Swachhagraha” campaign, aimed at achieving freedom from filth.

Here are live updates on Narendra Modi’s Bihar visit:

12.59 pm: PM says. ” In the last one week, more than 8,50,000 toilets have been constructed in Bihar. This is a great achievement. I congratulate the people, the ‘Swachhagrahis’ and the State Govt for this.”

12.51 pm: In the last 100 years, Bihar has shown the way to the country on three big occasions When the country was enslaved, Bihar made Gandhi the Mahatma and Bapu, says the PM.

12.38 pm: PM Modi has started his address.

12.25 pm: Prime Minister Modi has flagged off Indian Railways’ first ‘Make in India’ 12,000 HP electric locomotive in Bihar’s Madhepura district. The locomotive will now go to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh for extensive testing.

12.24 pm: Modi’s Champaran visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the

Bihar Government in April last year.

11.46 am: As per a Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation release, over 10,000 Swachhagrahis from different parts of the country have been invited to Bihar. They have been working to “trigger” behaviour change throughout the 38 districts of the Bihar and build the momentum of the “jan andolan” further.

11.25 am: PM Modi has reached Bihar. He was welcomed by CM Nitish Kumar at the Patna airport.