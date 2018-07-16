Modi in West Bengal Highlights: Tent collapse to PM’s witty take on Mamata Banerjee posters

Modi in West Bengal LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a farmers rally at Midnapore town in West Bengal focusing on the Centre’s recent decision to increase the MSP of Kharif crops. Modi’s rally at Midnapore came just about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah’s June-29 public meeting in Purulia district. “The prime minister’s rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll,” West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls.
TMC workers paint Midnapore with Mamata posters
On the day of the PM's visit, TMC workers posted posters of their chief mamata Banerjee across the city. According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls. West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.
A makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district today, injuring at least 20 people, a police official said. The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain. Many enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen crowding inside the tent during the rally. The prime minister could be heard asking them to be careful, officials said.
According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured. The local BJP unit as well as Modi's personal staff, including his doctor and SPG personnel, swung into action to help the injured, officials said. Most of the injured have been admitted to hospital, an official said, adding that the number could rise. After addressing the rally, the PM went to the hospital to visit the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused previous central governments and those ruling the states of not taking any concrete decision on hiking minimum support prices (MSP) despite demands from farmers. "The demand for raising the Minimum Support Prices were placed before every government. Lot of commissions and committees were formed. But every time it was stalled. Files kept on piling.
"The farmers went on demanding and agitating... But neither the state governments, nor those in power in Delhi heard the farmers. After the BJP came to power, we have decided to provide minimum support price of one and a half time of their cost," Modi told a rally here. "The hike in MSP for farmers would empower peasants of West Bengal as well," the Prime Minister said.
The central government recently approved a MSP, providing farmers a profit of 50 per cent or more over "cost of production", for Kharif crops for 2018-19. "Overwhelmed" by the huge turnout at the Kisan Kalyan rally, Modi said farmers' contribution to the Indian economy was invaluable. "My government is your government and it is a pro-farmer government," he told the famers. (IANS)
Real face of those who talk about 'maa, maati, maanus' is exposed. Their syndicate is out. Doing anything in West Bengal without the permission of the syndicate has become difficult. You cannot do anything, with taking permision, or offering something to syndicate - be it opening a new company, new hospital, new school. Today Bengal (West) is getting worse than the situation Left rule ruined took it to for decades.
"The real face of 'Ma Mati Manush' is for everyone to see. There is ' murder your opponents' syndicate operating here. Nothing can happen in West Bengal without the permission of this syndicate. Even doing 'Puja' has become difficult here. The syndicate operating here is just for the sake of votebank and for just to stay in power. It alienates the rest of the people of West Bengal," says PM.
Taking a dig at TMC workers attempt to paint Midnapore with Mamata Banerjee posters, PM says such has been the effect of his decision (MSP hike) that even the West Bengal has put her posters across the town, welcoming him with folded hands.
Taking a dig at TMC workers effort to paint Midnapore with mamata Banerjee posters, PM Modi said such has been his decisions for farmers (MSP hike) that even Mamata Banerjee has put posters in the town, welcoming him with folded hands.
PM Modi greets people at the venue in Bangla. Asks them if they enjoyed world cup final on Sunday
