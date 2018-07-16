Narendra Modi in Midnapore: PM set to address farmers’ rally in Mamata Banerjee’s den, Trinamool Congress plans counter

Prime Minister’s rally at Midnapore comes about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah’s June 29 public meeting in Purulia district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to West Bengal today where he will address a Krishak Kalyan Samavesh or farmer’s welfare rally at Midnapore town today. The prime reason for PM Modi’s rally will be the Centre’s recent decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops. The Centre on July 4 approved the proposal to hike MSP by 50 per cent for 14 Kharif crops for the year 2018-2019.

Leaving for West Bengal. Will be addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Paschim Medinipur district this afternoon. You can also watch the rally live on your mobiles, via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.’ @BJP4Bengal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2018

The meeting chaired by PM Modi approved the proposal made by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget 2018 of hiking the support price by one-and-a-half times of the production cost for Kharif crops. MSP is the price at which the government buys crops from the farmers, to protect agriculture producers from fall in farm prices.

Prime Minister’s rally at Midnapore comes about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah’s June 29 public meeting in Purulia district. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that PM Modi’s rally in Midnapore proves that West Bengal is one of the party’s top priority states for the Lok Sabha polls. On the issue of MSP hike, Ghosh added that party workers want to felicitate him for his decision to effect a sharp increase in the MSP.

The BJP has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls. The party is making all efforts to increase its tally in the next general elections from the current two.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of BJP holding a rally in Midnapore, rival Trinamool Congress has also planned a counter-rally on the same ground and has already put large cutouts and banners of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all across the town, as per The Indian Express. Taking a dig at the TMC, Dilip Ghosh said that everywhere the opposition parties hold counter-rallies but in West Bengal, it is the opposite. “It is good that the Trinamool is following us wherever we go”, Ghosh added.

Trinamool Congress, who have packed the area around the Midnapore College ground with Mamata Banerjee’s pictures, said that the date for its counter-rally has been tentatively set as August 9.