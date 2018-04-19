Narendra Modi in London: PM invokes surgical strikes to warn Pakistan, speaks up on Kathua, Unnao cases; top highlights

Narendra Modi in London: The event named ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ was moderated by noted lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi.

Narendra Modi in London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bared his heart in a tell-all townhall interaction in London’s iconic Central Hall Westminster. He has spoken on an array of issues ranging from surgical strikes, terrorism, changes in the country to Kathua and Unnao incidents. The event named ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ was moderated by noted lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi. PM Modi is currently visiting the United Kingdom (UK). Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi had met his British counterpart Theresa May and held wide-ranging discussions. The Prime Minister will also participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which is scheduled to be held from April 19-20.

Here are top highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ in London

1. In a stern message to Pakistan, PM Modi has said that India wanted to inform Pakistan’s generals about the “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016. However, they were scared to take calls from New Delhi, PM Modi said. “I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did so they can come and take their bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 (noon) we spoke to them and then told the Indian media,” he told the gathering.

2. In another warning to Islamabad, PM Modi said, “Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated. We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted.” “Yeh Modi hai…usi bhasha mein jawab dena jaanta hai (This is Modi…he knows how to replay in the same language),” PM Modi said.

3. PM Modi underlined that India never looked to capture anyone else’s territory. “During World War I and II, we had no stake but our soldiers took part in the wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN peacekeeping forces,” PM Modi asserted.

4. Talking about the questions that were raised after the surgical strikes and authenticity of the event, PM Modi said he does not want to use the stage to criticise anyone. “I just hope, God gives them wisdom,” he said.

5. PM Modi also spoke about the Kathua and Unnao incidents. “We always ask our daughters about what they are doing, where they are going. We must ask our sons too,” he said. “I have never indulged in counting the number of rape incidents in this government and that government. Rape is rape, be it now or earlier. It is extremely sad. Don’t politicise rape incidents,” the prime minister said.

6. Hitting back at his detractors, Modi said his problem is not against criticism. “To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations,” Modi said in his more than 2-hour long interaction. PM Modi however underlined, “I want this Government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong. Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism,” he added. “People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over,” Prime Minister Modi said.

7. Talking about issues that his government and the government are facing, PM Modi said, “We have a million problems but we have a billion solutions,” he said. “I can make mistakes but I will not do any work with ill intention,” he said.