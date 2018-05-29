Narendra Modi in Indonesia LIVE: Mahabharat, Ramayana themes in Jakarta Kite exhibition welcomes India PM

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta. (Image: ANI)

On the first leg of his South East Asia visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. After his arrival, PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian community at The Ritz Carlton in Jakarta. The Prime Minister is on a five-day three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East policy of the government. The visit also aims to strengthen bilateral ties and relations with three countries. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Jakarta.

In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will meet Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Wednesday. Both sides are expected to ink agreements in the fields of defence, space and science and technology. Both the dignitary will also attend a joint interaction with India-Indonesia CEOs Forum. The Prime Minister is also set to address the Indian community in Jakarta.

Members of the Indian community await PM Modi's arrival outside the The Ritz Carlton in Jakarta.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo will also take part in a ‘Kite Exhibition’ at Jakarta’s National Monument. The exhibition will showcase the strong civilizational linkages between the two countries. The exhibition is based on the themes of India’s two largest epics- Ramayana and Mahabharata. For the exhibition, the pictures depicting Lord Rama killing his rival Ravana, pictures of demons etc have been made on the kites. The Ramayana theme is designed by Indonesian organisers while the Mahabharata theme has been designed by Indian organisers.

Jakarta is India’s largest trading partner within the ASEAN with bilateral trade standing at around US Dollar 18 billion. Around 2,50,000 jobs have been created by Indian companies in Indonesia so far.

Before his departure, Prime Minister said, “India and Indonesia enjoy strong and friendly ties and share deep historical and civilizational linkages. Both countries are multi-ethnic, multi-religious, plural and open societies. I am confident that my visit to Indonesia will create greater synergy between Asia’s two largest democracies and further elevate our bilateral ties.”