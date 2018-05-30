Narendra Modi in Indonesia: In address to diaspora, PM says India one of the most open economies globally. Key Takeaways

PM Narendra Modi men Indian community in Jakarta and appreciated their contributions for India. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a five-day visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore today reached Jakarta, the first stop in his three-nation tour. During his visit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister paid homage to martyrs of the country’s independence struggle by laying a wreath at Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta. In his first-ever official visit to the country, Modi met Indonesian president Joko Widodo and discussed a number of issues including maritime, trade and investment.

Later, he also met the Indian community in Jakarta and appreciated their contributions for India. Listing the achievements of his government since coming to power, the PM said that his government is government is committed tocreating systems that are development friendly and free of corruption. He also made note of the pace at which India’s economy has been growing and that Moody’s rating of India had improved for the first time in 14 years.

Here are the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora in Indonesia:

* You are equally committed to your roots in India as you are to Indonesia, many of you are Indonesians but India is there in your hearts, the Prime Minister said.

* For first time in 14 years, India’s Moody’s ratings has improved, the PM said.

* Both India and Indonesia are proud of their democratic ethos and their diversity. In 2014 the people of India voted for a Government headed by a person belonging to a poor background. Similarly, the people of Indonesia elected President Joko Widodo whose background is also humble, the PM said.

* India has curved a niche for itself globally. Since last four years, India’s economy has grown in a fast pace. India is now one of the most open economies in the world, Modi said during his speech.

* Relations between India and Indonesia has strenthened over the years, he added.

* Indonesia is India’s biggest trade partner among Asean countries, the PM said during his speech.

* The NDA Government in India is now focussing on minimum government, maximum governance, Modi said during his speech to the Indian community.

* Our first priority as a government is to make the country corruption free, citizen-centric and development friendly: PM Modi to Indian community in Jakarta.

* My goverment has laid obtical fibres in over 1 lakh gram panchayat, he said.

* The government in India has gone a step ahead of ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ Our focus is ‘Ease of Living.’ Our processes are transparent and sensitive, he said.

* India stands with its neigbours whenever they face any problem, he added.

* Indonesians will get free 30-day visa for India soon, promisesd PM Modi.